The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tyler O'Neill and his .543 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Reds.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

1:40 PM ET

Great American Ball Park

Hunter Greene TV Channel: BSOH

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is batting .245 with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 26 walks.

O'Neill enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .381 with two homers.

O'Neill has reached base via a hit in 42 games this year (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has gone deep in 14.1% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 21.9% of his games this season, O'Neill has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (7.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 games this year (34.4%), including four multi-run games (6.3%).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .245 AVG .245 .336 OBP .314 .473 SLG .391 13 XBH 10 6 HR 3 10 RBI 11 31/15 K/BB 32/11 2 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings