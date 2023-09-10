The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman and his .545 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Reds.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Hunter Greene TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has 23 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks while batting .251.

In 59.5% of his 116 games this season, Edman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.

In 11 games this season, he has hit a home run (9.5%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 23.3% of his games this year, Edman has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (7.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 46 times this season (39.7%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 54 .264 AVG .237 .320 OBP .307 .396 SLG .438 14 XBH 25 6 HR 6 27 RBI 18 34/14 K/BB 38/18 15 SB 9

Reds Pitching Rankings