Nolan Gorman vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nolan Gorman -- batting .231 with a double, three home runs, six walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on September 10 at 1:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Reds Player Props
|Cardinals vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (95) this season while batting .236 with 44 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 119th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
- In 67 of 116 games this year (57.8%) Gorman has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (19.0%).
- Looking at the 116 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 22 of them (19.0%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.6% of his games this year, Gorman has driven in at least one run. In 22 of those games (19.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 43 of 116 games this season, and more than once 13 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|61
|.274
|AVG
|.203
|.361
|OBP
|.293
|.537
|SLG
|.429
|22
|XBH
|22
|14
|HR
|13
|46
|RBI
|30
|70/25
|K/BB
|78/26
|4
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.76 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the third-most home runs in baseball (201 total, 1.4 per game).
- Greene makes the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.75 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday, Aug. 30 against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.75, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .255 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.