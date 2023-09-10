The Cincinnati Reds (73-71) carry a three-game losing run into a home matchup versus the St. Louis Cardinals (63-79), at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Hunter Greene (3-6) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (7-10) will get the nod for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Greene - CIN (3-6, 4.75 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (7-10, 4.63 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

The Cardinals are sending Mikolas (7-10) to make his 31st start of the season. He is 7-10 with a 4.63 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In 30 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.63, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .280 against him.

Mikolas is aiming to earn his third quality start in a row in this game.

Mikolas will try to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Miles Mikolas vs. Reds

He meets a Reds offense that ranks 10th in the league with 679 total runs scored while batting .249 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .412 slugging percentage (16th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 165 home runs (17th in the league).

In 13 innings over two appearances against the Reds this season, Mikolas has a 3.46 ERA and a 1.077 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .240.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene

The Reds will hand the ball to Greene (3-6) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, Aug. 30, when he gave up no earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.75 and 12 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .255 in 17 games this season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Greene has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 17 chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Hunter Greene vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals are batting .254 this season, 12th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .428 (10th in the league) with 196 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Cardinals to go 6-for-22 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI in 5 1/3 innings this season.

