Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (63-79), who are trying to secure a series sweep, will visit the Cincinnati Reds (73-71) at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, September 10. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Cardinals have -105 odds to win. The contest's total is listed at 9.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene - CIN (3-6, 4.75 ERA) vs Miles Mikolas - STL (7-10, 4.63 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Cardinals and Reds matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cardinals (-105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $19.52 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Paul Goldschmidt get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 18, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Reds have gone 18-15 (winning 54.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Cincinnati has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Over the last 10 games, the Reds have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just once, a game they lost.

In its last 10 matchups, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been victorious in 27, or 44.3%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious 23 times in 50 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Cardinals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+170) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.