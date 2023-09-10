Miles Mikolas takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Great American Ball Park against Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Reds have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 10 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -115 -105 10 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games.

The Cardinals are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (two of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (44.3%) in those contests.

St. Louis has entered 50 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 23-27 in those contests.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving St. Louis have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 68 of 139 chances this season.

The Cardinals have an against the spread record of 2-8-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-40 32-39 27-21 36-57 47-57 16-21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.