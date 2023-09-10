Sunday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (73-71) and the St. Louis Cardinals (63-79) at Great American Ball Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Reds taking home the win. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on September 10.

The Reds will give the ball to Hunter Greene (3-6, 4.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Miles Mikolas (7-10, 4.63 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, St. Louis and its foes are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals have put together a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in two of those games).

The Cardinals have been victorious in 27, or 44.3%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a mark of 23-27 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (654 total), St. Louis is the 16th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.70 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

