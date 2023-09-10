Andrew Knizner vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Andrew Knizner, with a slugging percentage of .265 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, September 10 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Braves.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner has eight doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks while batting .241.
- In 34 of 58 games this season (58.6%) Knizner has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (19.0%).
- He has homered in 15.5% of his games this season, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Knizner has had an RBI in 19 games this year (32.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 36.2% of his games this year (21 of 58), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.258
|AVG
|.222
|.301
|OBP
|.271
|.433
|SLG
|.456
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|13
|26/5
|K/BB
|26/5
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.76).
- The Reds allow the third-most home runs in baseball (201 total, 1.4 per game).
- Greene (3-6 with a 4.75 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday, Aug. 30 against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.75, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
