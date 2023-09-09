On Saturday, Tyler O'Neill (.543 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Carson Spiers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Carson Spiers

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is hitting .245 with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 26 walks.

O'Neill is batting .381 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

O'Neill has gotten at least one hit in 65.6% of his games this year (42 of 64), with multiple hits 10 times (15.6%).

In 14.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 21.9% of his games this season, O'Neill has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34.4% of his games this season (22 of 64), with two or more runs four times (6.3%).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .245 AVG .245 .336 OBP .314 .473 SLG .391 13 XBH 10 6 HR 3 10 RBI 11 31/15 K/BB 32/11 2 SB 3

