The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) and Miami Hurricanes (1-0) will clash in a matchup at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL)? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

When and Where is Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL)?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Miami (FL) 27, Texas A&M 24

Miami (FL) 27, Texas A&M 24 Texas A&M has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Aggies have played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Miami (FL) has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Hurricanes have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +135 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Aggies' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Miami (FL) (+3)



Miami (FL) (+3) Texas A&M has covered the spread every time so far this season.

The Aggies covered the spread in their only game when favored by 3 points or more.

Miami (FL) has covered the spread every time so far this year.

Parlay your bets together on the Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) Together, the two teams combine for 90 points per game, 39.5 points more than the point total of 50.5 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Texas A&M

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.5 49.5 Implied Total AVG 44 44 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Miami (FL)

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 44.5 Implied Total AVG 31 31 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.