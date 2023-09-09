The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) hit the road for an OVC clash against the Lindenwood Lions (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Houck Field.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks 13th-worst in the FCS (588 yards allowed per game), Southeast Missouri State has played better offensively, ranking 93rd in the FCS offensively putting up 227 yards per game. Lindenwood has been top-25 on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks best in total yards per game (696) and best in total yards surrendered per game (0).

Southeast Missouri State vs. Lindenwood Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Missouri Venue: Houck Field

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Southeast Missouri State vs. Lindenwood Key Statistics

Southeast Missouri State Lindenwood 227 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 696 (6th) 588 (107th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 0 (1st) 6 (120th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 349 (2nd) 221 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 347 (6th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (16th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders

Paxton DeLaurent has thrown for 213 yards (213 ypg) to lead Southeast Missouri State, completing 66.7% of his passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Darrell Smith, has carried the ball six times for 18 yards (18 per game).

This season, Patrick Heitert has carried the ball one time for 3 yards (3 per game).

Ryan Flournoy has hauled in 10 catches for 96 yards (96 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Damoriea Vick has put up a 52-yard season so far, reeling in seven passes on 10 targets.

Geno Hess has compiled three catches for 23 yards, an average of 23 yards per game.

Lindenwood Stats Leaders

Cole Dugger has 263 passing yards, or 263 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.3% of his passes and has collected four touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Justin Williams is his team's leading rusher with 13 carries for 99 yards, or 99 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Vondarious Gordon has piled up eight carries and totaled 77 yards with two touchdowns.

Chase Lanckriet has collected one catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 72 (72 yards per game). He's been targeted one times and has one touchdown.

Spencer Redd has put up a 60-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught one pass on one target.

Abraham Haerr has racked up 59 reciving yards (59 ypg) this season.

