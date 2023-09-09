The UT Martin Skyhawks (0-1) and the Missouri State Bears (0-1) play at Hardy M. Graham Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

UT Martin is putting up 7.0 points per game offensively this season (102nd in the FCS), and is giving up 48.0 points per game (103rd) on defense. With 17.0 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Missouri State ranks 65th in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 103rd, surrendering 48.0 points per game.

In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup

Missouri State vs. UT Martin Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Martin, Tennessee

Martin, Tennessee Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Missouri State vs. UT Martin Key Statistics

Missouri State UT Martin 217.0 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.0 (85th) 521.0 (97th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 559.0 (105th) 74.0 (99th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.0 (56th) 143.0 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 128.0 (92nd) 2 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (87th) 1 (16th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Missouri State Stats Leaders

Jacob Clark has thrown for 143 yards (143.0 ypg) to lead Missouri State, completing 66.7% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 36 yards (36.0 ypg) on eight carries.

Jacardia Wright has one reception for 27 yards (27.0 per game) so far while also carrying the ball 15 times for 23 yards.

Celdon Manning has registered two catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 31 (31.0 yards per game). He's been targeted two times.

DVontae Key's two catches (on three targets) have netted him 23 yards (23.0 ypg).

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent has been a dual threat for UT Martin so far this season. He has 128 passing yards, completing 56.2% of his passes and throwing one touchdown pass this season. He's rushed for 47 yards (47.0 ypg) on six carries.

Sam Franklin has 18 receiving yards (18.0 per game) on two catches, while also piling up 46.0 rush yards per game.

Asa Wondeh's 42 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted four times and has registered four catches.

Jordan Castleberry has caught three passes for 25 yards (25.0 yards per game) this year.

