When the Missouri State Bears match up with the UT Martin Skyhawks at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, our projection system predicts the Bears will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Missouri State vs. UT Martin Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Missouri State (-0.9) 59.4 Missouri State 30, UT Martin 29

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 2 MVFC Predictions

Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Bears are 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Bears have gone over in all of their one games with a set total.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

UT Martin Betting Info (2023)

The Skyhawks have posted one win against the spread this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bears vs. Skyhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UT Martin 7 48 -- -- 7 48 Missouri State 17 48 -- -- 17 48

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.