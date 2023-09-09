When the Missouri Tigers play the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, our computer model predicts the Tigers will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Missouri vs. Middle Tennessee Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Middle Tennessee (+21) Over (47.5) Missouri 35, Middle Tennessee 18

Middle Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

The Blue Raiders have a 10.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Raiders have compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.

Middle Tennessee is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 21 points or greater this year.

One of the Blue Raiders' one games with a set total has hit the over (100%).

Middle Tennessee games this year have averaged a total of 52.5 points, 5.0 more than the point total in this matchup.

Tigers vs. Blue Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Missouri 35.0 10.0 35.0 10.0 -- -- Middle Tennessee 7.0 56.0 -- -- 7.0 56.0

