Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 9, when the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and Lindenwood Lions go head to head at 7:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Redhawks. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Lindenwood vs. Southeast Missouri State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southeast Missouri State (-24.5) 64.5 Southeast Missouri State 44, Lindenwood 20

Southeast Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Redhawks haven't won a game against the spread this season.

Lions vs. Redhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southeast Missouri State 0 45 -- -- 0 45 Lindenwood 77 9 77 9 -- --

