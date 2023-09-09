The St. Louis Cardinals (62-79) will look to Willson Contreras, currently on a two-game homer streak, against the Cincinnati Reds (73-70) at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday, at Great American Ball Park.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Zack Thompson (4-5, 3.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Carson Spiers.

Cardinals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Thompson - STL (4-5, 3.91 ERA) vs Spiers - CIN (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Thompson

The Cardinals' Thompson (4-5) will make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, a 2.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.457 in 21 games this season.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Thompson has made three starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 2.2 frames when he pitches.

He has 11 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carson Spiers

The Reds will look to Spiers (0-0) to open the game and make his second start of the season.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .333 against him this season. He has a 6.75 ERA and 15.8 strikeouts per nine innings over his one games.

