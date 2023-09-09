Need more auto racing in your life? Well, you're in luck. The race slate on Saturday, September 9 features Motorcycle Racing, NASCAR Cup Series, and NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series action that can be seen on Fubo. For a complete list, along with details on how to watch or live stream it all, check out the article below.

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Kansas Lottery 300 - Qualifying

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Watch NASCAR Cup Series: Hollywood Casino 400 - Qualifying

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Watch Motorcycle Racing: SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs

Series: Motorcycle Racing

Motorcycle Racing Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Kansas Lottery 300

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

