On Friday, Tommy Edman (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with ) against the Braves.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has 23 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .249.

Edman will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 in his last games.

Edman has reached base via a hit in 68 games this year (of 114 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 9.6% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Edman has an RBI in 27 of 114 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 45 times this year (39.5%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 52 .264 AVG .231 .320 OBP .301 .396 SLG .441 14 XBH 25 6 HR 6 27 RBI 18 34/14 K/BB 37/18 15 SB 8

Reds Pitching Rankings