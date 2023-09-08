Richie Palacios vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Richie Palacios is available when the St. Louis Cardinals take on Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on September 3 against the Pirates) he went 2-for-4.
Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Richie Palacios? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Richie Palacios At The Plate
- Palacios is batting .353 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
- Palacios has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (eight of 12), with at least two hits three times (25.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Palacios has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in one of 12 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Cardinals Players vs the Reds
- Click Here for Willson Contreras
- Click Here for Paul Goldschmidt
- Click Here for Tommy Edman
- Click Here for Nolan Gorman
- Click Here for Andrew Knizner
Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|.300
|AVG
|.429
|.300
|OBP
|.467
|.350
|SLG
|.714
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|2/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.74).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 199 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.22 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.22 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .223 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.