On Friday, Nolan Gorman (on the back of going 2-for-3 with a double) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Braves.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman leads St. Louis with 93 hits, batting .236 this season with 44 extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 117th in batting average, 84th in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • Gorman is batting .300 with three homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Gorman has reached base via a hit in 66 games this season (of 114 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
  • In 22 games this year, he has gone deep (19.3%, and 6% of his trips to the dish).
  • Gorman has driven in a run in 39 games this year (34.2%), including 22 games with more than one RBI (19.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
  • He has scored in 43 games this year (37.7%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 59
.274 AVG .201
.361 OBP .291
.537 SLG .436
22 XBH 22
14 HR 13
46 RBI 30
70/25 K/BB 75/25
4 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.74).
  • The Reds give up the third-most home runs in baseball (199 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Reds are sending Abbott (8-4) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.22 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 3.22 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .223 to opposing batters.
