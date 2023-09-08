The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) are 3-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Friday, September 8, 2023 against the Kansas Jayhawks (1-0). The total has been set at 58.5 points for this matchup.

Kansas has been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking 21st-best in total offense (521.0 yards per game) and 22nd-best in total defense (217.0 yards allowed per game). Illinois is generating 30.0 points per game on offense this season (68th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 28.0 points per game (90th-ranked) on defense.

Illinois vs. Kansas Game Info

Game Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) TV Channel: ESPN2

Kansas vs Illinois Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas -3 -110 -110 58.5 -110 -110 -155 +130

Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Illinois Stats Leaders

In 13 games last year, Chase Brown piled up 1,643 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

Brown was a factor in the passing game too, reeling in 27 balls on 30 targets for 240 yards and three touchdowns.

Tommy DeVito suited up for 13 games last year, and piled up 2,647 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 69.6% completion percentage.

As a runner, DeVito scampered for 35 yards (0.5 YPC) and six touchdowns.

In 13 games last year, Isaiah Williams converted 103 targets into 81 catches, 709 yards and five touchdowns.

Brian Hightower received 55 targets last season and turned them into 37 receptions (2.8 per game) for 452 yards and two TDs.

Sydney Brown played in 13 games, posting 1.0 sack to go with 3.0 TFL, 56 tackles, and six interceptions.

Jartavius Martin accumulated 1.0 sack to go along with 3.0 TFL, 58 tackles, and three interceptions in 13 games.

Jer'Zhan Newton helped on defense with 51 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and five sacks in 13 games.

Keith Randolph Jr. was a big player on D last season, with one interception to go with 47 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

