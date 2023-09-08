Illinois vs. Kansas Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Friday, September 8
In the contest between the Illinois Fighting Illini and Kansas Jayhawks on Friday, September 8 at 7:30 PM, our projection model expects the Fighting Illini to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Illinois vs. Kansas Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Illinois (+3)
|Under (57.5)
|Illinois 28, Kansas 27
Illinois Betting Info (2023)
- The Fighting Illini have a 43.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Fighting Illini are winless against the spread so far this season in one game with a set total.
- Each Fighting Illini one game with a set total have hit the over.
- Illinois games this year have averaged a total of 45.5 points, 12 fewer than the point total in this matchup.
Kansas Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Jayhawks' implied win probability is 60.8%.
- The Jayhawks haven't won a game against the spread this year.
- Kansas has not covered the spread when they are at least 3-point favorites (0-1).
- All one of the Jayhawks' games have gone over the point total this season.
- Kansas games average 60.5 total points per game this season, three greater than the over/under for this matchup.
Fighting Illini vs. Jayhawks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Kansas
|48
|17
|48
|17
|--
|--
|Illinois
|30
|28
|30
|28
|--
|--
