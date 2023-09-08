In the contest between the Illinois Fighting Illini and Kansas Jayhawks on Friday, September 8 at 7:30 PM, our projection model expects the Fighting Illini to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Illinois vs. Kansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Illinois (+3) Under (57.5) Illinois 28, Kansas 27

Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Illini have a 43.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Fighting Illini are winless against the spread so far this season in one game with a set total.

Each Fighting Illini one game with a set total have hit the over.

Illinois games this year have averaged a total of 45.5 points, 12 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Jayhawks' implied win probability is 60.8%.

The Jayhawks haven't won a game against the spread this year.

Kansas has not covered the spread when they are at least 3-point favorites (0-1).

All one of the Jayhawks' games have gone over the point total this season.

Kansas games average 60.5 total points per game this season, three greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Fighting Illini vs. Jayhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas 48 17 48 17 -- -- Illinois 30 28 30 28 -- --

