Emma Navarro has made the San Diego Open round of 32 and will meet Jasmine Paolini. Navarro currently has +4000 odds to win this tournament at Barnes Tennis Center.

Navarro at the 2023 San Diego Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 8-16

September 8-16 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Navarro's Next Match

After her 6-3, 6-1 victory over Iryna Shymanovich on Sunday, Navarro will face Paolini in the round of 32 on Monday, September 11 at 4:00 PM ET.

Navarro Stats

In the qualifying round, Navarro was victorious 6-3, 6-1 versus Shymanovich on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Navarro is 14-14 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament title.

In seven hard-court tournaments over the past year, Navarro is 5-7 in matches.

In her 28 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Navarro has averaged 20.8 games.

Navarro, in 12 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 23.9 games per match and won 49.5% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Navarro has been victorious in 38.5% of her return games and 62.6% of her service games.

On hard courts over the past year, Navarro has claimed 41% of her return games and 54.3% of her service games.

