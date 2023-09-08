On Friday, September 8 at 6:40 PM ET, the Cincinnati Reds (73-69) host the St. Louis Cardinals (61-79) at Great American Ball Park. Andrew Abbott will get the call for the Reds, while Drew Rom will take the hill for the Cardinals.

Bookmakers list the Reds as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +100 moneyline odds. The game's over/under is set at 10 runs.

Cardinals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Abbott - CIN (8-4, 3.22 ERA) vs Rom - STL (0-2, 7.24 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Cardinals' game versus the Reds but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Cardinals (+100) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cardinals to take down the Reds with those odds, and the Cardinals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $20.00.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Nolan Arenado hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have won 18 out of the 32 games, or 56.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Reds have gone 11-11 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds have not been favored on the moneyline in the last 10 games.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Cardinals have won in 26, or 43.3%, of the 60 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 20-25 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Edman 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+170) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+135) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+125) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+185) Richie Palacios 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+300)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.