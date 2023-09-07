On Thursday, Willson Contreras (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Braves.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is hitting .254 with 26 doubles, 17 home runs and 46 walks.
  • Among qualifying batters, he ranks 88th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 70th in slugging.
  • In 58.3% of his 115 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 14 games this season (12.2%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Contreras has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 40 games this year (34.8%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 57
.260 AVG .248
.345 OBP .350
.445 SLG .446
21 XBH 22
8 HR 9
26 RBI 32
51/21 K/BB 57/25
5 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead MLB.
  • The Braves' 3.88 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Fried gets the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 2.52 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.
