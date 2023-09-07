On Thursday, Tommy Edman (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Braves.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has 23 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks while batting .246.

Edman is batting .375 during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Edman has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 113 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.4% of those games.

In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (9.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 23.0% of his games this year, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 39.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.6%.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 51 .264 AVG .225 .320 OBP .299 .396 SLG .440 14 XBH 25 6 HR 6 27 RBI 15 34/14 K/BB 35/18 15 SB 8

