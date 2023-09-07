After compiling 2.3 fantasy points last season (173rd among WRs), Kadarius Toney has an ADP of 94th overall (39th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his stats and projections to find out.

Kadarius Toney Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 41.30 107.70 - Overall Rank 266 115 94 Position Rank 105 40 39

Kadarius Toney 2022 Stats

On a per-game basis, Toney totaled 0.0 receiving yards on 0.4 targets a season ago.

Toney picked up 15.0 fantasy points -- four catches, 57 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 10 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, which was his best game last year.

Kadarius Toney 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Titans 2.3 0 0 0 Week 2 Panthers 0.0 3 2 0 0 Week 9 Titans 1.2 2 2 12 0 Week 10 Jaguars 15.0 5 4 57 1 Week 11 @Chargers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Texans 0.5 1 1 5 0 Week 16 Seahawks 6.8 2 1 8 1 Week 17 Broncos 5.1 4 4 71 0 Week 18 @Raiders 10.4 2 2 18 0 Divisional Jaguars 5.0 7 5 36 0 Championship Game Bengals 0.9 2 1 9 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 6.5 1 1 5 1

