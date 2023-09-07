Jerick McKinnon Week 1 Preview vs. the Lions
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon has a good matchup in Week 1 (Thursday at 8:20 PM ET), up against the Detroit Lions. The Lions conceded the fourth-most rushing yards last season, 146.5 per game.
Last year McKinnon ran for 17.1 yards per game and averaged 30.1 receiving yards. He also scored 10 TDs.
McKinnon vs. the Lions
- McKinnon vs the Lions (since 2021): No games
- Looking at run D, the Lions allowed more than 100 rushing yards to six players last season.
- Against Detroit last season, 19 players ran for at least one TD.
- The Lions gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to three players last year.
- In terms of stopping the run, the Lions finished 29th in the NFL last year after giving up 146.5 rushing yards per game.
- The Lions allowed 22 rushing touchdowns a year ago, which ranked 29th in league play.
Jerick McKinnon Rushing Props vs. the Lions
- Rushing Yards: 17.5 (-110)
McKinnon Rushing Insights
- McKinnon hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in five of his 14 opportunities last season (35.7%).
- The Chiefs, who were first in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 61.0% of the time while running the ball 39.0% of the time.
- McKinnon had one rushing touchdown last season in 17 games played.
Jerick McKinnon Receiving Props vs the Lions
- Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-115)
McKinnon Receiving Insights
- McKinnon went over on receiving yards prop bets in 62.5% of his games (10 of 16) last year.
- He was targeted on 71 pass attempts last year, averaging 7.2 yards per target (82nd in NFL).
- In seven of 17 games last year, McKinnon had a receiving touchdown (and he had two games with multiple TD receptions).
McKinnon's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|at Cardinals
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|4 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chargers
|9/15/2022
|Week 2
|4 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 1 TD
|at Colts
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|7 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Buccaneers
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|2 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Raiders
|10/10/2022
|Week 5
|8 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bills
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs
|at 49ers
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|2 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|3 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|8 TAR / 6 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jaguars
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|8 TAR / 6 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chargers
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|6 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Rams
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|6 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bengals
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|8 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 1 TD
|at Broncos
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|6 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs
|9 TAR / 7 REC / 112 YDS / 2 TDs
|at Texans
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|10 ATT / 52 YDS / 1 TD
|8 TAR / 8 REC / 70 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Seahawks
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|5 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Broncos
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|6 TAR / 5 REC / 52 YDS / 2 TDs
|at Raiders
|1/7/2023
|Week 18
|2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 0 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Jaguars
|1/21/2023
|Divisional
|11 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|1/29/2023
|Conf. Championship
|4 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs
|4 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Eagles
|2/12/2023
|Super Bowl
|4 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs
