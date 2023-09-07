Isiah Pacheco Week 1 Preview vs. the Lions
Isiah Pacheco has a good matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs face the Detroit Lions in Week 1 (Thursday, 8:20 PM ET). The Lions gave up 146.5 rushing yards per game last year, fourth-worst in the NFL.
A season ago Pacheco picked up 830 yards rushing (48.8 per game) and scored five TDs.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Pacheco and the Chiefs with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pacheco vs. the Lions
- Pacheco vs the Lions (since 2021): No games
- Looking at run defense, the Lions allowed more than 100 rushing yards to six players last season.
- On the ground, Detroit allowed 19 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.
- On the ground, the Lions allowed three players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.
- The Lions gave up 146.5 rushing yards per game last season to be the NFL's 29th-ranked run defense.
- A season ago, the Lions ranked 29th in league play in rushing touchdowns allowed (22).
Watch Chiefs vs Lions on Fubo!
Isiah Pacheco Rushing Props vs. the Lions
- Rushing Yards: 49.5 (-111)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Pacheco with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pacheco Rushing Insights
- Pacheco hit the rushing yards over in seven of 12 opportunities (58.3%) last year.
- The Chiefs, who were first in the league in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.0% of the time.
- Pacheco ran for a touchdown in five games last season, but did not score more than one in a single game.
Isiah Pacheco Receiving Props vs the Lions
- Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-118)
Pacheco Receiving Insights
- Pacheco hit the over on his prop bets for receiving yards in 28.6% of his games (two times in seven games).
- He was targeted on 14 passes last season, averaging 9.3 yards per target.
- Pacheco had no receiving touchdowns in 17 games last season.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Pacheco's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|at Cardinals
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|12 ATT / 62 YDS / 1 TD
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chargers
|9/15/2022
|Week 2
|2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Colts
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|3 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Buccaneers
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|11 ATT / 63 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Raiders
|10/10/2022
|Week 5
|1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bills
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|at 49ers
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|8 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|5 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jaguars
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|16 ATT / 82 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chargers
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|15 ATT / 107 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Rams
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|22 ATT / 69 YDS / 1 TD
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bengals
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|14 ATT / 66 YDS / 1 TD
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Broncos
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|13 ATT / 70 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Texans
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|15 ATT / 86 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Seahawks
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|14 ATT / 58 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Broncos
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|9 ATT / 31 YDS / 1 TD
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Raiders
|1/7/2023
|Week 18
|8 ATT / 64 YDS / 1 TD
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jaguars
|1/21/2023
|Divisional
|12 ATT / 95 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|1/29/2023
|Conf. Championship
|10 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs
|6 TAR / 5 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Eagles
|2/12/2023
|Super Bowl
|15 ATT / 76 YDS / 1 TD
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.