Chiefs vs. Lions First TD Odds

Chiefs Players First TD Odds Travis Kelce +650 Isiah Pacheco +950 Marquez Valdes-Scantling +1300 Lions Players First TD Odds David Montgomery +1000 Amon-Ra St. Brown +1100 Jahmyr Gibbs +1200

Which Team Will Score the First TD?

Chiefs to Score First TD Lions to Score First TD -165 +125

The Chiefs suited up for 17 games last season, and they were the first team to score a touchdown on 10 occasions.

Of those 10 games in which Kansas City scored the first TD last season, nine contests started with a passing TD, and one game opened with a rushing score.

In terms of total TDs, the Chiefs found the end zone 61 times last season (3.6 per game), which was the highest total in the league.

The Lions suited up for 17 games last season, and they were the first team to find the end zone on 11 occasions.

In those 11 games where the Lions scored the first touchdown last season, the running game produced six scores, while the air attack accounted for four TDs, with 10 touchdowns coming inside the red zone.

In terms of TDs per game, the Lions averaged 3.2 touchdowns per contest last season (fourth-most in league).

Chiefs vs. Lions Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: NBC

