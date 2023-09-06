Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .154 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on September 6 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Braves.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado leads St. Louis with 138 hits, batting .271 this season with 52 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
  • Arenado has gotten at least one hit in 68.7% of his games this season (90 of 131), with at least two hits 37 times (28.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in 18.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Arenado has driven in a run in 50 games this season (38.2%), including 23 games with more than one RBI (17.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
  • He has scored a run in 54 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
69 GP 62
.284 AVG .257
.336 OBP .303
.477 SLG .482
26 XBH 26
12 HR 14
41 RBI 46
49/21 K/BB 45/16
1 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace the league.
  • The Braves' 3.84 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Strider (16-4) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 3.62 ERA in 159 1/3 innings pitched, with 245 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 24-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.62), sixth in WHIP (1.054), and first in K/9 (13.8) among qualifying pitchers.
