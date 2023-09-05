Nolan Gorman -- .097 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the mound, on September 5 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Pirates.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman is batting .230 with 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 48 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 124th, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
  • Gorman has picked up a hit in 56.8% of his 111 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.1% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 20 games this year (18.0%), homering in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gorman has driven in a run in 37 games this season (33.3%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (18.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 40 games this year (36.0%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 56
.274 AVG .188
.361 OBP .278
.537 SLG .385
22 XBH 18
14 HR 10
46 RBI 24
70/25 K/BB 70/23
4 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, one per game).
  • Soroka will start for the Braves, his first this season.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
