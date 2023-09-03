In a Sunday WNBA schedule that has four competitive contests, the New York Liberty versus the Chicago Sky is a game to catch.

Today's WNBA Games

The Chicago Sky face the New York Liberty

The Liberty hope to pick up a road win at the Sky on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • CHI Record: 15-21
  • NYL Record: 29-7
  • CHI Stats: 80.8 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 83.4 Opp. PPG (sixth)
  • NYL Stats: 89.0 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.0 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

  • CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (9.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 6.0 APG)
  • NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.8 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -8.5
  • NYL Odds to Win: -389
  • CHI Odds to Win: +300
  • Total: 163.5 points

The Dallas Wings face the Indiana Fever

The Fever look to pull off a road win at the Wings on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: Bally Sports
  • Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • DAL Record: 20-16
  • IND Record: 11-25
  • DAL Stats: 87.1 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.4 Opp. PPG (ninth)
  • IND Stats: 81.3 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 85.4 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

  • DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.5 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)
  • IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.8 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -9
  • DAL Odds to Win: -550
  • IND Odds to Win: +395
  • Total: 170.5 points

The Minnesota Lynx play the Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury hit the road the Lynx on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBA TV
  • Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • MIN Record: 18-19
  • PHO Record: 9-27
  • MIN Stats: 80.0 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (11th)
  • PHO Stats: 76.6 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

  • MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.4 APG)
  • PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (17.8 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 2.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -4.5
  • MIN Odds to Win: -189
  • PHO Odds to Win: +154
  • Total: 161 points

The Los Angeles Sparks take on the Washington Mystics

The Mystics go on the road to face the Sparks on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.

How to Watch

Records and Stats

  • LAS Record: 15-21
  • WAS Record: 17-19
  • LAS Stats: 78.6 PPG (10th in WNBA), 80.1 Opp. PPG (third)
  • WAS Stats: 80.3 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 81.1 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

  • LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.1 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.7 APG)
  • WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (15.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -3.5
  • WAS Odds to Win: -173
  • LAS Odds to Win: +143
  • Total: 158.5 points

