After going 2-for-3 in his last game, Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Johan Oviedo) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Pirates.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has 21 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .245.

Edman will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer during his last games.

In 58.2% of his 110 games this season, Edman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 110), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Edman has had an RBI in 25 games this year (22.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 43 games this season (39.1%), including 11 multi-run games (10.0%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 49 .262 AVG .224 .313 OBP .297 .395 SLG .437 14 XBH 23 6 HR 6 27 RBI 14 34/12 K/BB 33/17 13 SB 7

Pirates Pitching Rankings