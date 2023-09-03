Nolan Gorman vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.065 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is batting .230 with 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 47 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 125th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- Gorman has reached base via a hit in 62 games this season (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- Looking at the 110 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (18.2%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Gorman has picked up an RBI in 32.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 17.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|56
|.274
|AVG
|.188
|.360
|OBP
|.278
|.543
|SLG
|.385
|22
|XBH
|18
|14
|HR
|10
|44
|RBI
|24
|69/24
|K/BB
|70/23
|4
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 147 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Pirates are sending Oviedo (8-13) out to make his 28th start of the season. He is 8-13 with a 4.20 ERA and 134 strikeouts through 154 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw nine scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.20 ERA ranks 37th, 1.276 WHIP ranks 39th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
