Nolan Arenado -- with an on-base percentage of .179 in his past 10 games, 142 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on September 3 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado leads St. Louis with 137 hits, batting .273 this season with 52 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 40th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
  • Arenado has gotten a hit in 89 of 129 games this season (69.0%), including 37 multi-hit games (28.7%).
  • He has homered in 18.6% of his games in 2023 (24 of 129), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Arenado has picked up an RBI in 38.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 10 contests.
  • In 41.1% of his games this season (53 of 129), he has scored, and in eight of those games (6.2%) he has scored more than once.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
68 GP 61
.287 AVG .258
.335 OBP .305
.483 SLG .488
26 XBH 26
12 HR 14
41 RBI 46
49/19 K/BB 44/16
1 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (147 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Oviedo (8-13 with a 4.20 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 154 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 28th of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw nine scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.20), 39th in WHIP (1.276), and 39th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers.
