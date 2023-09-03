Lars Nootbaar vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Pirates.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Pirates Player Props
|Cardinals vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Pirates Odds
|Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Pirates
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is batting .278 with 19 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 55 walks.
- Nootbaar has picked up a hit in 60 of 91 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.
- He has hit a home run in 13.2% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 35.2% of his games this season, Nootbaar has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (8.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In 50.5% of his games this year (46 of 91), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (12.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.253
|AVG
|.304
|.353
|OBP
|.403
|.406
|SLG
|.506
|12
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|21
|36/28
|K/BB
|43/27
|3
|SB
|5
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (147 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo (8-13) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 4.20 ERA in 154 1/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed nine scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.20 ERA ranks 37th, 1.276 WHIP ranks 39th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.