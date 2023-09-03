When the St. Louis Cardinals (58-78) and Pittsburgh Pirates (63-73) match up at Busch Stadium on Sunday, September 3, Zack Thompson will get the call for the Cardinals, while the Pirates will send Johan Oviedo to the hill. The game will start at 2:15 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +120 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Thompson - STL (3-5, 3.92 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (8-13, 4.20 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Cardinals' matchup against the Pirates but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Cardinals (-145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cardinals to beat the Pirates with those odds, and the Cardinals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.90.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 67 times and won 30, or 44.8%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 19-24 record (winning 44.2% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Cardinals played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and finished 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 108 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (42.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 27 times in 58 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

