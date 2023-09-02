The Texas Rangers (75-59) will look for Nate Lowe to prolong a 13-game hitting streak versus the Minnesota Twins (70-65) on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will look to Jordan Montgomery (8-10) against the Twins and Dallas Keuchel (1-1).

Rangers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (8-10, 3.19 ERA) vs Keuchel - MIN (1-1, 3.50 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery (8-10) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 27th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.19 and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .247 in 26 games this season.

He has 16 quality starts in 26 chances this season.

Montgomery has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 26 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Twins

The Twins have scored 608 runs this season, which ranks 16th in MLB. They have 1087 hits, 22nd in baseball, with 190 home runs (sixth in the league).

The Twins have gone 4-for-20 with three RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dallas Keuchel

The Twins will send Keuchel (1-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.50 ERA and six strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the left-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing five hits.

During four games this season, the 35-year-old has a 3.50 ERA and 3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .290 to opposing batters.

Keuchel is looking to record his second quality start of the season in this matchup.

Keuchel is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.5 innings per start.

He is trying to make his third straight appearance with no earned runs given up.

Dallas Keuchel vs. Rangers

He will match up with a Rangers offense that ranks second in the league with 1242 total hits (on a .266 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .453 (third in the league) with 185 total home runs (seventh in MLB action).

Keuchel has pitched five innings without giving up an earned run on five hits, while striking out three against the Rangers this season.

