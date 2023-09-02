How to Watch the Rangers vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
Dallas Keuchel starts for the Minnesota Twins against Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank seventh-best in MLB play with 185 total home runs.
- Texas ranks third in baseball with a .453 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the league (.266).
- Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (739 total, 5.5 per game).
- The Rangers rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .337.
- The Rangers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.
- Texas' pitching staff is 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.232).
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins' 190 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.
- Minnesota is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .420 this season.
- The Twins' .238 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.
- Minnesota has scored 608 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Twins have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.3 whiffs per contest.
- Minnesota averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.
- Minnesota has the seventh-best ERA (3.91) in the majors this season.
- The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.202 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jordan Montgomery (8-10 with a 3.19 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 152 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 27th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Montgomery is trying to secure his 17th quality start of the season.
- Montgomery will try to go five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will send Keuchel (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, throwing five scoreless innings of relief and allowing five hits.
- In three starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Keuchel has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/27/2023
|Twins
|L 7-6
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Bailey Ober
|8/28/2023
|Mets
|W 4-3
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Tylor Megill
|8/29/2023
|Mets
|W 2-1
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|José Quintana
|8/30/2023
|Mets
|L 6-5
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Denyi Reyes
|9/1/2023
|Twins
|L 5-1
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Joe Ryan
|9/2/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Dallas Keuchel
|9/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kenta Maeda
|9/4/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|J.P. France
|9/5/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Framber Valdez
|9/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Justin Verlander
|9/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Paul Blackburn
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/27/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-6
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/28/2023
|Guardians
|W 10-6
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Xzavion Curry
|8/29/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-2
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Gavin Williams
|8/30/2023
|Guardians
|L 5-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Bibee
|9/1/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-1
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Max Scherzer
|9/2/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Dallas Keuchel
|Jordan Montgomery
|9/3/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Jon Gray
|9/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Lucas Giolito
|9/5/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Bibee
|9/6/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Gavin Williams
|9/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.