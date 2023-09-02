Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the North Carolina vs. South Carolina Game – Saturday, September 2
The No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) play the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is North Carolina vs. South Carolina?
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: South Carolina 35, North Carolina 27
- North Carolina won six of the nine games it was the moneyline favorite last season (66.7%).
- The Tar Heels had a record of 6-3 when they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter last year (66.7%).
- South Carolina was an underdog eight times last season and won four of those games.
- Last season, the Gamecocks won four of their eight games when they were the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Tar Heels' implied win probability is 57.4%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
South Carolina (+2.5)
- North Carolina had six wins in 14 games against the spread last year.
- The Tar Heels won twice ATS (2-6-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater last season.
- Against the spread, South Carolina was 7-5-1 last season.
- Against the spread, as underdogs of 2.5 points or greater, the Gamecocks went 4-4 last season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (63.5)
- North Carolina played six games with over 63.5 total points, its current matchup's total, last season.
- North Carolina played in five games last year where they and their opponent combined to score more than 63.5 points.
- The two teams averaged a combined 3.1 more points per game (66.6) a season ago than this game's total of 63.5 points.
Splits Tables
North Carolina
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|63.5
|61.6
|66.1
|Implied Total AVG
|36.9
|37.6
|35.8
|ATS Record
|6-7-1
|3-5-0
|3-2-1
|Over/Under Record
|6-8-0
|4-4-0
|2-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-3
|3-3
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-2
|0-2
|3-0
South Carolina
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54
|55.2
|52.2
|Implied Total AVG
|34.1
|36.4
|30.4
|ATS Record
|7-5-1
|4-3-1
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-5-0
|5-3-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|3-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-4
|2-2
|2-2
