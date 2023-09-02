The Toledo Rockets (0-0) will look to upset the Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The Fighting Illini are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 46 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Illinois vs. Toledo matchup.

Illinois vs. Toledo Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Champaign, Illinois
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Illinois vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Illinois Moneyline Toledo Moneyline
BetMGM Illinois (-9.5) 46 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Illinois (-9.5) 45.5 -375 +295 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Illinois (-9.5) 45.5 -385 +300 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet Illinois (-9.5) - -333 +260 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Illinois (-9) - -370 +290 Bet on this game with Tipico

Illinois vs. Toledo Betting Trends

  • Illinois went 8-5-0 ATS last season.
  • When playing as at least 9.5-point favorites last season, the Fighting Illini had an ATS record of 3-1.
  • Toledo won five games against the spread last year, failing to cover nine times.
  • The Rockets did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000

