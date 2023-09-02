The Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0) host the Toledo Rockets (0-0) at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Defensively, Illinois was a top-25 unit last season, ranking best by allowing only 12.8 points per game. It ranked 95th on offense (24.2 points per game). Toledo ranked 44th in the FBS in scoring offense (31.3 points per game) and 55th in scoring defense (25.1 points allowed per game) last season.

For more details on this contest, including where and how to watch on BTN, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Illinois vs. Toledo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Illinois vs. Toledo Key Statistics (2022)

Illinois Toledo 378.2 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402.4 (36th) 273.5 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.3 (48th) 166.7 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.4 (48th) 211.5 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.9 (75th) 16 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 26 (123rd) 31 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (62nd)

Illinois Stats Leaders (2022)

Tommy DeVito recorded a passing stat line last year of 2,647 yards with a 69.6% completion rate (256-for-368), 15 touchdowns, four interceptions, and an average of 203.6 yards per game.

Last season Chase Brown took 328 rushing attempts for 1,643 yards (126.4 per game) and scored 10 touchdowns. When it comes to receiving, he also caught 27 passes for 240 yards (18.5 per game) and collected three TDs.

Reggie Love III put up 317 yards on 70 carries (24.4 yards per game), with two rushing touchdowns last season.

Isaiah Williams picked up 81 receptions for 709 yards and five touchdowns last year. He was targeted 103 times, and averaged 54.5 yards per game.

Brian Hightower produced last season, grabbing 37 passes for 452 yards and two touchdowns. He collected 34.8 receiving yards per game.

Pat Bryant's stat line last season: 450 receiving yards, 33 catches, two touchdowns, on 54 targets.

Toledo Stats Leaders (2022)

DeQuan Finn averaged 161.8 passing yards per outing and threw 23 touchdowns last season. In addition, he added 632 yards rushing with nine touchdowns.

Jacquez Stuart averaged 55 rushing yards per game and scored four rushing touchdowns.

Jerjuan Newton was targeted 6.5 times per game and piled up 830 receiving yards and nine touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Devin Maddox averaged 42.1 receiving yards on five targets per game in 2022, scoring three touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee worked his way to three receiving touchdowns and 471 receiving yards (33.6 ypg) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Illinois or Toledo gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.