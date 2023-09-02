The Toledo Rockets (0-0) are 9.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0). The game has an over/under of 46 points.

Defensively, Illinois was a top-25 unit last season, ranking best by allowing just 12.8 points per game. It ranked 95th on offense (24.2 points per game). Toledo put up 31.3 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 44th in the FBS. On defense, it ranked 55th, surrendering 25.1 points per game.

Illinois vs. Toledo Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) TV Channel: BTN

Illinois vs Toledo Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Illinois -9.5 -110 -110 46 -110 -110 -350 +275

Week 1 Big Ten Betting Trends

Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Illinois' record against the spread last season was 8-5-0.

When playing as at least 9.5-point favorites last season, the Fighting Illini had an ATS record of 3-1.

Last year, four of Illinois' 13 games hit the over.

Illinois was favored on the moneyline eight total times last season. They finished 6-2 in those games.

The Rockets have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +275 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Fighting Illini have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Illinois Stats Leaders

On the ground, Chase Brown had 10 touchdowns and 1,643 yards (126.4 per game) last year.

Also, Brown had 27 catches for 240 yards and three touchdowns.

Tommy DeVito passed for 2,647 yards (203.6 per game), completing 69.6% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions in 13 games.

Also, DeVito rushed for 35 yards and six TDs.

Isaiah Williams had 81 catches for 709 yards (54.5 per game) and five touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

In 13 games, Brian Hightower had 37 catches for 452 yards (34.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Sydney Brown amassed six interceptions to go with 56 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended in 13 games last year.

Jartavius Martin recorded 58 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and three interceptions in 13 games.

Jer'Zhan Newton had five sacks to go with 10 TFL and 51 tackles in 13 games a season ago.

On defense in 2022, Keith Randolph Jr. racked up 47 tackles, 12 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and one interception in 13 games.

