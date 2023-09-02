The St. Louis Cardinals, including Andrew Knizner (.359 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Thomas Hatch and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Thomas Hatch

Thomas Hatch TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Knizner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner is hitting .249 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks.

Knizner has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

In 16.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Knizner has driven in a run in 18 games this year (32.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 37.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 26 .269 AVG .227 .313 OBP .269 .452 SLG .466 9 XBH 9 4 HR 6 16 RBI 12 25/5 K/BB 25/5 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings