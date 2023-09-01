Tyler O'Neill vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Tyler O'Neill (.345 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is batting .231 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- O'Neill has recorded a hit in 37 of 59 games this year (62.7%), including eight multi-hit games (13.6%).
- In 11.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- O'Neill has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (20.3%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (5.1%).
- He has scored in 19 games this season (32.2%), including multiple runs in three games.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.245
|AVG
|.216
|.342
|OBP
|.290
|.451
|SLG
|.340
|11
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|9
|30/15
|K/BB
|31/10
|2
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 143 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Keller (11-8 with a 4.01 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 28th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went eight scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (4.01), 34th in WHIP (1.253), and 14th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers.
