Nolan Gorman vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Nolan Gorman (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Padres.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is batting .235 with 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 46 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 119th, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.
- Gorman has gotten a hit in 62 of 108 games this season (57.4%), including 19 multi-hit games (17.6%).
- Looking at the 108 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (18.5%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Gorman has notched at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (17.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 37% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|56
|.287
|AVG
|.188
|.371
|OBP
|.278
|.567
|SLG
|.385
|22
|XBH
|18
|14
|HR
|10
|44
|RBI
|24
|67/23
|K/BB
|70/23
|4
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- The Pirates give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates are sending Keller (11-8) out to make his 28th start of the season. He is 11-8 with a 4.01 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed eight scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 34th, 1.253 WHIP ranks 34th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 14th.
