Lars Nootbaar vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday, Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates and Mitch Keller, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since August 16, when he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Pirates Player Props
|Cardinals vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Pirates Odds
|Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Pirates
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is hitting .283 with 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 54 walks.
- Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 66.3% of his games this season (59 of 89), with more than one hit 25 times (28.1%).
- He has homered in 12.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 89), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Nootbaar has driven home a run in 31 games this season (34.8%), including more than one RBI in 9.0% of his games.
- He has scored in 45 games this season (50.6%), including 11 multi-run games (12.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Cardinals Players vs the Pirates
- Click Here for Tommy Edman
- Click Here for Tyler O'Neill
- Click Here for Willson Contreras
- Click Here for Nolan Gorman
- Click Here for Nolan Arenado
- Click Here for Paul Goldschmidt
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|45
|.261
|AVG
|.304
|.361
|OBP
|.403
|.404
|SLG
|.506
|11
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|21
|33/27
|K/BB
|43/27
|3
|SB
|5
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 143 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Keller (11-8) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 4.01 ERA in 163 2/3 innings pitched, with 179 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw eight scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 34th, 1.253 WHIP ranks 34th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 14th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.