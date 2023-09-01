Friday's contest at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (58-76) squaring off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (61-73) at 8:15 PM ET (on September 1). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Cardinals, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Mitch Keller (11-8) for the Pirates and Dakota Hudson (5-1) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 matchups.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (42.9%) in those contests.

St. Louis has a win-loss record of 20-26 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (601 total runs).

The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.69) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule