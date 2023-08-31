The Missouri Tigers (0-0) face an FCS opponent, the South Dakota Coyotes (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Missouri compiled 24.8 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 86th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 56th, allowing 25.2 points per contest. South Dakota ranked 11th-worst in scoring offense last season (16.3 points per game), but it played a little better on defense, ranking 75th with 29.2 points allowed per game.

See how to watch this game on SEC Network in the article below.

Missouri vs. South Dakota Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Missouri vs. South Dakota Key Statistics (2022)

Missouri South Dakota 367.6 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.9 (119th) 340.8 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406.9 (78th) 155.8 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.6 (99th) 211.8 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.3 (110th) 20 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 18 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Missouri Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Brady Cook recorded 2,710 passing yards -- including a 64.4% completion percentage -- with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions (208.5 yards per game). His rushing performance consisted of 139 carries for 585 yards and six TDs.

Last season Cody Schrader took 170 rushing attempts for 744 yards (57.2 per game) and scored nine touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett picked up 56 receptions for 846 yards and three touchdowns last season. He was targeted 76 times, and averaged 65.1 yards per game.

Barrett Banister produced last year, catching 43 passes for 452 yards. He averaged 34.8 receiving yards per game.

Luther Burden III hauled in 43 passes on 71 targets for 366 yards and four touchdowns, compiling 28.2 receiving yards per game.

South Dakota Stats Leaders (2022)

Carson Camp completed 56.1% of his passes to throw for 904 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Travis Theis averaged 70.4 rushing yards per game and accumulated five rushing touchdowns. Theis added 2.3 receptions per game to average 16.1 receiving yards.

Last season Shomari Lawrence rushed for 597 yards. He also scored four total touchdowns.

Wesley Eliodor averaged 43.8 yards on 2.7 receptions per game and racked up six receiving touchdowns in 2022.

JJ Galbreath hauled in one touchdown and had 255 receiving yards (23.2 ypg) in 2022.

Carter Bell worked his way to three receiving touchdowns and 245 receiving yards (22.3 ypg) last season.

